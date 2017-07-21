Pull on yer wellies and let's wade through the week's storage news

A mudslide of storage news has mired Vulture Central and we're up to our waists in it. Alas, this seems to be becoming a weekly occurrence. We waded through it, sorted it out, tidied it up, and mopped the floors.

Datrium

Fancy backup startup Datrium has added support for Red Hat Virtualization to its DVX platform and Data Cloud software.

DVX Software 3.0 supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux servers and kernel virtual machines (KVM) in the same way it supports VMware servers and vSphere virtual machines (VMs), and can run both environments within a single Datrium DVX system and with a single management view.

In DVX 3.0 we're told compute nodes run VM workloads in local flash for fast performance, and store persistent data on capacity-optimised secondary storage appliances called data nodes, which include always-on erasure coding, global deduplication and compression.

Datrium's built-in cloud data management software, Data Cloud, provides recovery and replication of Red Hat Virtualization data across sites. DVX can restore a Red Hat VM as well as discrete virtual disks, so customers may not need to replace and reconfigure the entire VM when recovering data, which should help to reduce downtime and admin overhead.

It says it's also announced support for stateful Linux containers and Docker persistent volumes, for both bare-metal and virtualized deployments, enabling end-to-end encryption and cloud data management on a per-container basis. Datrium says a container persistent volume cloned on one compute node can be immediately used on another.

DVX 3.0 can create logical groups of containers (called a Protection Group) aligned to customer apps, and assignment protection policies to groups for instant recovery, archive, DR and more.

The DVX Software 3.0 will be available in August at US list pricing of $12,000/compute node. It includes Datrium's qualification of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3, CentOS 7 1611, and Docker version 1.2 with its DVX platform.

Mimecast

Mail archiver Mimecast has announced Sync & Recover for Exchange and Office 365, with unified management of compliance, archiving and data resilience.

We're told it protects against downtime in the event of malware attacks, with quick restores of corrupted or lost email data from Mimecast archive data.

Microsoft Exchange Online doesn't protect against ransomware and downtime, Mimecast says, with Office 365 having no backup-and-recovery capability to help protect email data and maintain business continuity. Sync & Recover for Exchange and Office 365 does. It provides point-and-click recovery of Outlook email, calendar items and contacts in the event of accidental loss, malicious attacks to date or deletion as well as technical failure.

Sync & Recover is an add-on for Mimecast Archive customers and will be generally available in August 2017.

Permabit

Data reduction tech supplier Permabit has added a plugin to its Virtual Data Optimizer (VDO) software for Nagios XI infrastructure monitoring for mission critical infrastructure.

Admin staff can use Nagios to monitor VDO storage utilisation and set thresholds for capacity planning

This Nagios plugin for VDO is available today to Permabit customers using VDO on Linux.

Veeam

Surprise, surprise – Veeam wants you to know it's doing well, although we're not sure you asked.

In its second 2017 quarter the Veeamster boasts:

27 per cent year-on-year growth in bookings revenue

53 per cent y-o-y increase in $100,000+ deals

13,000 new customers in the quarter to more than 255,000 customers

It says an HPE relationship is bringing in lots of business and it's overtaken Commvault in marketshare.

Some 12,000 new customers were added in 2017's first quarter and it has a historical average new-customer acquisition rate of approximately 4,000 per month. So Veeam is excelling itself still, not least on the PR front where we're told "its solutions enable any business to deliver the seamless Digital Life experience users expect".

We'd be happy with seamless analogue life experiences, like without illness, accidents and death. Don't suppose Veeam can fix that?

Customer win

Infinidat has sold two InifiniBox arrays to UK-based hybrid cloud service provider Pulsant.

Pulsant offers a cloud storage service, and the InfiniBox arrays will be used for this as well as for its Enterprise Cloud platform, a VMware-based multi-tenant infrastructure offering housing several hundred customers.

InfiniBox systems were in production three months after initial proof-of-concept testing started.

Pulsant has more than 4,000 mid-size organisation customers in both the private and public sector and across a variety of industries.

Nutanix sold its Enterprise Cloud Platform (with AHV) to Euronet Worldwide which carries out secure electronic financial transaction processing. The Nutanix hyperconverged system replaced legacy three-tier IT infrastructure.

Euronet is expecting to save nearly two-thirds of the operational costs over five years from hardware and support. The migration to AHV would save a boatload on VMware licensing and annual support.

People

Rubrik has hired Kara Wilson to be its chief marketing officer. She was CMO for FireEye from September 2013 until joining Rubrik this month. Her CV includes marketing role stints at SAP Cloud, Cisco and PeopleSoft.

Veeam has hired Brian Bakstran as VP of Americas Marketing. He was NetApp's VP for Global Field and Channel Marketing. It's promoted James Mundle to VP of Worldwide Channel Programs. ®