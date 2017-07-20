That massive DDoS attack on FCC was so powerful, the watchdog made no notes about it

US broadband watchdog the FCC has declined to spare any more details on the cyber-assault that supposedly downed its website after it announcing its intent to kill net neutrality.

The regulator said in its formal response [PDF] to Gizmodo's Freedom of Information inquiry that it would not produce most of the 225 pages of records requested about the cyber-tsunami that the commission claims washed away its servers in May after telly comic John Oliver criticized the FCC's efforts to tear up net neutrality regulations.

Shortly after the segment aired, the FCC's comment system went down under the weight of what the commission says was a distributed denial of service attack, but what opponents claim was merely the American public firing up their web browsers and letting the commission know what they thought of the policy.

Skeptical of the claim of an attack, journalists filed public record requests for documents that might back up the commission's claims. A group of US Senators critical of the claims have also sought out proof.

Now the FCC claims it can't provide more than 200 of the pages requested because they would violate copyright.

"Records responsive to your request were withheld under FOIA Exemption 4. Exemption 4 protects matters that are 'trade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person and privileged or confidential'," the FCC claimed.

"These documents consist of trade press articles and other subscription publications that are subject to copyright. We have determined that disclosure is prohibited by law under the Trade Secrets Act, 18 USC §1905, or that release would otherwise harm the commercial interests of the companies involved."

The response will only further claims that the broadband watchdog and chairman Ajit Pai are trying to downplay the unpopular nature of the commission's efforts to dismantle net neutrality protection in the US by claiming that the flood of comments to the FCC site was a deliberate attack and not a massive wave of disgruntled Americans making their voices heard.

The FCC plan for net neutrality rollbacks was recently endorsed by the Trump administration. ®