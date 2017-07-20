Breathless F-35 pilots to get oxygen boost via algorithm tweak

The first RAF F-35B to land in the UK, seen with its pilot and the Chief of the Air Staff

The oxygen deprivation problems that choked F-35 pilots will be fixed through a software update, according to US reports – with the UK's handful of F-35B jets thought to be among those affected.

Back in June the US grounded a quarter of the world's F-35s after pilots reported "physiological incidents" when using the aircraft's oxygen system at high altitude.

The grounding came after five incidents within one month. When flights were resumed shortly afterwards, the USAF said pilots would be given extra training on recognising the symptoms of hypoxia.

US site Defense News reports that Honeywell, makers of the F-35's On-Board Oxygen Generation Systems (OBOGS), will be "designing upgraded firmware" to be rolled out to all F-35s.

The OBOGS works via a molecular sieve material called Zeolite. A more detailed explanation can be found here.

We have asked the MoD for comment on what is happening to the UK's F-35 fleet and will update this article if they have anything substantive to say. Blighty currently flies F-35Bs, which were not affected by the defect, though it appears that the oxygen system fitted to the F-35As and the B model are identical. The UK has also repeatedly refused to rule out a future order of F-35As, fuelling rumours that the British fleet may be a mixed one.

Hypoxia is a particularly dangerous affliction for pilots. Defined as a lack of oxygen in body tissues, its symptoms range from an increased pulse and breathing rate to drowsiness, dizziness and temporary intellectual impairment. By its very nature, the latter makes it hard for the pilot to recognise and correct.

Virtually all aircraft with pressurised cockpits – from F-35s to airliners – maintain cabin pressure at an equivalent altitude of around about 8,000ft. ®