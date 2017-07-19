Disneyland to become wretched hive of scum and villainy

Disney has revealed plans to create a wretched hive of scum and villainy adjacent to one of its theme parks.

If the “wretched …” phrase sounds familiar, it's probably because you remember it from Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope. The phrase was used by Obi-Wan Kenobi used to describe Mos Eisley, a spaceport on the planet Tatooine, when he and Luke Skywalker approached the city.

Star Wars has of course been acquired by Disney since those words were written, and Disney is often keen to milk its properties for whatever it can get.

Hence the announcement that a new attraction called “Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge” will come to Disneyland Park in Anaheim and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

Both will feature two rides, on that “puts guests right in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance where guests will feel like they are inside a hangar bay on a Star Destroyer.” The offer will offer “the chance to fly the Millennium Falcon, where each guest is critical to the mission’s success.”

Here's a look at the mockup for the attraction.

Youtube Video

The company has also confirmed it will build a Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Disney's blurb says it will be “Dedicated entirely to the galaxy of Star Wars, it will be a one-of-a-kind experience where a luxury resort meets a multi-day adventure in a galaxy far, far away.” Guests will apparently be embedded in a personal storyline that takes place in the Star Wars universe. Some reports suggest the hotel's rooms may not have windows, instead offering simulated views of space.

Previous teasers about the resort have revealed that it will include a replica Mos Eisley Cantina, the louche bar in which bounty hunter Greedo alien inexplicably fails at the simple task of shooting Han Solo at point-blank range. Even if the Mos Eisley cantina doesn't make it into the hotel, Galaxy's Edge will be centered on an even bigger cantina from another part of the galaxy and Disney promises you'll be able to mingle with droids and other space scum who always find their way into the cinematic saga's bars.

If this hotel or attractions are the ones you're looking for, there's plenty more detail in this video from a Disney fan convention at which execs showed off concepts for Galaxy's Edge.

The attractions will open in 2019, but no date has been offered for the hotel's debut. ®