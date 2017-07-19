Speaking in Tech: We NEED to do a [insert buzzword] project!
Why IoT failed, the AI takeover, the rise of content providers, and assorted chat
Podcast
This week Amy is joined by Ed and Melissa with special guest Michael Coté, director of technical marketing at Pivotal. Together they discuss IoT's turn to stink, more douchebags, AI takeovers, the rise of the content providers and zombies.
The details...
- (00:00) Digital transformation? Use Powerpoint
- (04:54) Amy's apocalypse-proof Wi-Fi
- (09:00) Legacy software and flooring
- (12:00) Three-year-olds and CIOs
- (14:05) IoT? Fail
- (18:13) Hey everybody, douchebags aren't news
- (22:16) AI takeover? We can't even schedule meetings!
- (33:08) Amazon turns Eddie into Tipper Gore
- (40:41) Netflix makes it rain $400m
- (45:36) Do you not know that's a zombie?
- (47:19) Normal to mow?
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
Podcast Subscriber Links
Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Google
Subscribe through Stitcher
Feed URL for other podcast tools – Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss
Post a comment