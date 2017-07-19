Reg comments

Speaking in Tech: We NEED to do a [insert buzzword] project!

Why IoT failed, the AI takeover, the rise of content providers, and assorted chat

By Team Register 19 Jul 2017 at 12:42
This week Amy is joined by Ed and Melissa with special guest Michael Coté, director of technical marketing at Pivotal. Together they discuss IoT's turn to stink, more douchebags, AI takeovers, the rise of the content providers and zombies.

The details...

  • (00:00) Digital transformation? Use Powerpoint
  • (04:54) Amy's apocalypse-proof Wi-Fi
  • (09:00) Legacy software and flooring
  • (12:00) Three-year-olds and CIOs
  • (14:05) IoT? Fail
  • (18:13) Hey everybody, douchebags aren't news
  • (22:16) AI takeover? We can't even schedule meetings!
  • (33:08) Amazon turns Eddie into Tipper Gore
  • (40:41) Netflix makes it rain $400m
  • (45:36) Do you not know that's a zombie?
  • (47:19) Normal to mow?

