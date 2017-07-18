Hypervisor kid Scale Computing ups hyperconverged smarts

Entry-level and mid-market KVM-hypervisor-based Scale Computing has upped its HCIA game with dual CPU systems and a tripled disk capacity product.

Scale had three kinds of hyperconverged infrastructure appliances (HCIA): the entry-level HC1000, and mid-market HC2000 and HC4000 products.

At the entry level it has added an upgraded all-flash HC1150DF to the existing all-disk HC1100, and hybrid flash-disk HC1150 and HC1150D systems. The storage-heavy HC1150DF features:

2 x Intel E5-2620v4 – 16-20 core

128-512GB of RAM

3.84-7.68TB of flash

For the high-end, Scale has topped the HC4000 with an HC5000-class system, the HC5150D, a hybrid disk and flash product with three times the disk capacity of the HC1150 – 72TB instead of 24TB.

It features:

2x Intel E5-2620v4 – 16-20 core

128-768GB RAM

36-72TB of NL SAS HDD

2.88-5.76TB of SSD

Scale calls the HC5150D a "hybrid" flash system, which we find confusing as it implies a mixed set of flash stores rather than a mixed set of disk and flash storage – the normal meaning of hybrid storage (keep up at the back.)

Scale co-founder and CEO Jeff Ready had a canned quote, er, ready: "The HC5150D and HC1150DF are new powerful options for running HC3 with greater storage capacity and speed while running a single appliance, adding resources to an existing HC3 cluster or adding a single appliance for backup/DR. Whether customers are storing large image files or an abundance of really small files, the HC5150D provides the capacity they need in a hyperconverged system."

There is a refreshed operating system, HyperCore v7.0, which adds dedupe for the new HC1150DF and HC5150D appliances, and enables the combination of HC1150DF appliances with HC5150D ones in single cluster.

HyperCore v7.0 will be made available to existing HC3 platform users later this year, and the HC1150DF and HC5150D are available for purchase now. Get a product data sheet here (PDF). ®