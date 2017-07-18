Machine learning, Javascript and search? We’ve expanded our agenda

Events Early bird tickets for MCubed disappear in under two weeks, so you should act now if you want to get up to speed on how to use machine learning and AI in real business, and save hundreds into the bargain.

And with two more workshops added to the lineup, there’s even more reason to join us for the full three days in October.

MCubed, brought to you by The Register and Heise, will be taking a long hard look at AI, ML and data analytics, with a firmly practical, business-oriented bent, whether it’s examining the key building blocks of ML, diving deep into specific applications, or showing how the technology can be applied to your enterprise.

Once you’ve got that under your belt, you’ll be ready for one of our optional Day 3 workshops that’ll give you a whole day’s workout on a single topic.

There are just a few spaces left for our TensorFlow workshop, so you really need to act fast.

However, if you’re a javascript veteran looking to get into machine learning without having to learn a whole new language, you’ll want to sign up for Expero Inc’s Steve Purves’ session, covering just that transition.

Alternatively, if you're looking to use ML to tune relevancy in search to ensure your customers and users get better results, SHI’s Daniel Wrigley will teach you to do just that.

Whether you’re with us for just the conference, the workshops, or the whole three days, we’ll make sure you are well supplied with top end food and drink throughout. Which should help lubricate those all important conversations between you, the speakers and of course us - particularly at the first night drinks party on site.

Our aim, right through the conference, is to make it easy for you to learn about the hard stuff. So, don't hang around, head to the website, peruse the agenda and save now. ®