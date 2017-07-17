UK.gov snaps on rubber gloves, prepares for mandatory porn checks

The government is poised to usher in mandatory porn checks this week, with reports it will require users to provide details from a credit card to prove they are over 18.

The legislation was introduced in the Digital Economy Act in April, and will require websites serving up adult content to verify users' ages or be blocked by ISPs.

According to the Mail On Sunday, porn sites will have to use the same method as gambling websites to verify users are over 18. Sites could also face £250,000 fines if they fail to comply, it said.

The government is also expected to announce plans to appoint a regulator to police the sex websites, with the intention that all online porn sites have age verification controls by April 2018.

Digital Minister Matt Hancock said: "We are taking the next step to put in place the legal requirement for websites with adult content to ensure it is safely behind an age-verification control.

"All this means that while we can enjoy the freedom of the web, the UK will have the most robust internet child protection measures of any country in the world."

Hancock is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons today.

Information Commission Elizabeth Denham, meanwhile, has raised concerns that age checks could lead to the collection and retention of information that could be misused "or attractive to disreputable third parties”.

The Liberal Democrats have opposed the plans to impose strict age regulations on porn sites in the UK's forthcoming Digital Economy Bill – describing the measures as something the "Russian or Chinese governments" would impose.®