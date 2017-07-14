Huawei servers hitch ride with Intel's Xeon SP

Huawei has announced a Xeon Scalable Processor conversion of its FusionServer portfolio, with a blade server leading the charge.

The FusionServers are moving to a v5 generation, powered by Intel’s latest Xeon SP. Huawei’s server portfolio includes:

RH modular rack servers

X series high-density servers

E series blade servers and E9000 chassis

G series heterogeneous computing platform

It has a separate line of KunLun mission-critical servers.

A slide shown at Microsoft Inspire in Washington, DC, shows a base line of traditional rack-optimized servers and three blocks of modular servers – the G series, X series and E series. Generally the information on this blurry slide – there's no better version yet available – hasn’t made it into the server section of Huawei’s website yet.

We can make out the G5500 and G500 (4U Chassis) in the top row. There is no information about these on Huawei’s website.

The 12U E9000 blade server chassis can take up to eight full-width blades or 16 half-width blades. Currently Huawei lists nine v3 blade servers and one, the CH121, v5 system, which the slide shows, but not the CH242 4-socket V5 system.

The v4 generation seems to have been skipped.

The CH121 v5 is a 2-socket, half-width blade that supports all Xeon SP processors, up to the 28-core top-of-the-range CPU. It provides 24 x DDR4 DIMM slots, 3TB of DDR4 memory, and supports 4 x M.2 SSDs for storage.

Huawei says it’s optimized for virtualization, cloud computing, HPC, and network function virtualization (NFV).

Expect a wave of Xeon to Xeon SP migrations across Huawei’s X86 server portfolio. Full CH121 V5 blade server specification information can be found here. ®