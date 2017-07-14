HPE gives execs a jiggle and merges subsidiaries in shrivelling Pointnext

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is rejigging execs and consolidating subsidiaries in its last remaining tech services division Pointnext – a business that has shrunk year-on-year for almost half a decade.

In a memo to staff – seen by us – HPE confirmed Herbert Rastbichler as the shiny new Pointnext leader for EMEA from August 1, the man charged with reigniting the commercial engine.

"Services have never been more critical to the HPE business and roadmap," said Andy Isherwood, former UK boss who now runs EMEA ops. "Now more than ever, customers are looking for a trusted partner to help them on their transformation journeys."

Rastbichler – or Rasti as he is known internally – has spent 35 years at the company, recently as regional veep and GM for Technology Support Services. He is credited with being "results driven", the memo stated.

Pointnext, formerly Technology Services, hasn't grown turnover since 2012, largely because of the secular decline of the Unix business where services were attached to the hardware HPE churns out.

The plan is to concentrate on providing more advisory, professional and operational services to customers fumbling in the digital darkness, looking to send more workloads to the cloud. The unit will also heavily push managed services on Flex Capacity – converged-infrastructure-as-a-service.

HPE also confirmed in the memo it was merging the Technology Support Services and Technology Consulting Services into one Pointnext unit, and thanked Eric Pradier, EMEA head of TSC, for his tenure at the top.

"We will update you further in the coming weeks, but in the meantime Eric will continue to drive and lead the Consulting business through to the remainder of Q3 (ending July)."

Closer to the UK, HPE confirmed in a separate memo to its workforce that Mark Farrington is the local boss of Pointnext.

UK head Marc Waters told his troops: "Please be very clear on how important Pointnext is to the UK and Ireland growth plan for fiscal '18. In a world of Digital transformation we can help our customers get there faster.

"Bringing together our support and consulting businesses to offer a services portfolio including advisory, professional and operational services is game changing for us. We will move quickly in integrating the businesses."

As a result of the shifting chairs, David Regan, currently director of Technology Services, will leave the position "and his future role will be announced shortly". ®