Speaking in Tech: What is a Windows 10 licence worth these days?

Melissa Gurney is steering the nerdcast this week with co-hosts Ed Saipetch and Peter Smallbone to discuss Microsoft news, iPhone hacks and the shelf life of Kubernetes.

The details…

(0:00) Sky’s “instant” messenger support

(5:55) Ring Floodlight, Android tablets, car wifi

(11:33) iPhone exploits too valuable

(16:30) Microsoft 365: Opex all the things

(25:24) MS Azure Stack finally GA’ing

(37:36) Kubernetes days NOT numbered

(54:43) Do you bookmark?

Speaking in Tech: Episode

