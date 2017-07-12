Speaking in Tech: What is a Windows 10 licence worth these days?
And: Anyone fancy a Phillips CM8833 mkii?
Podcast
Melissa Gurney is steering the nerdcast this week with co-hosts Ed Saipetch and Peter Smallbone to discuss Microsoft news, iPhone hacks and the shelf life of Kubernetes.
The details…
- (0:00) Sky’s “instant” messenger support
- (5:55) Ring Floodlight, Android tablets, car wifi
- (11:33) iPhone exploits too valuable
- (16:30) Microsoft 365: Opex all the things
- (25:24) MS Azure Stack finally GA’ing
- (37:36) Kubernetes days NOT numbered
- (54:43) Do you bookmark?
