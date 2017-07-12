Reg comments

Speaking in Tech: What is a Windows 10 licence worth these days?

And: Anyone fancy a Phillips CM8833 mkii?

By Team Register 12 Jul 2017 at 16:33

Melissa Gurney is steering the nerdcast this week with co-hosts Ed Saipetch and Peter Smallbone to discuss Microsoft news, iPhone hacks and the shelf life of Kubernetes.

The details…

  • (0:00) Sky’s “instant” messenger support
  • (5:55) Ring Floodlight, Android tablets, car wifi
  • (11:33) iPhone exploits too valuable
  • (16:30) Microsoft 365: Opex all the things
  • (25:24) MS Azure Stack finally GA’ing
  • (37:36) Kubernetes days NOT numbered
  • (54:43) Do you bookmark?

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

