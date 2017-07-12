Micro Focus posts pre-HPE Software borg numbers

It's the last set of results it'll post before its $8.8bn spin merge deal with HPE Software, and the UK's Micro Focus is keen to show it has a clean bill of health.

The software company reported unaudited revenues of about $1.38bn for year ended 30 April 2017, up 10.9 per cent from about $1.25bn on year ended 30 April 2016.

Not taking into takeovers into account, revenues last year dipped 0.9 per cent.

"Mergers and acquisitions continue to be a key component of our strategy," exec chairman Kevin Loosemore explained, rather obviously.

Aside from the HPE Software deal, Micro Focus has also acquired Serena, GWAVA Inc, OpenATTIC and some assets from OpenStack IaaS and Cloud Foundry PaaS over the year, it said.

Overall, the SUSE Portfolio trickled up to 22 per cent of revenue (from 20.4 per cent) while the Micro Focus Portfolio fell to 78 per cent from 79.6 per cent last year.

Adjusted operating profit for Micro Focus was $539.4m, up from $453.7m. Before tax profit was $196.3m, up from $195.4m.

Under the $8.8bn software business spin merge deal with HPE Software, Micro Focus paid the tech giant $2.5bn cash plus a 50.1 per cent stake in the merged organization, worth $6.3bn. ®