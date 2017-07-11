Trump Hotels left orange faced: Hackers plunder systems for credit cards

Trump Hotels has become the latest accommodation group to put its hands up as a user of the compromised Sabre SynXis Central Reservations system.

SynXis offers hotel-bookings-as-a-service to tourism operators and has contacted users to let them know that unauthorised parties had accessed its systems.

Trump Hotels' letter [PDF] to guests says Sabre got in touch on June 5, 2017, with news that “an unauthorized party gained access to account credentials that permitted access to payment card data and certain reservation information for some of our hotel reservations”.

“The unauthorized party was able to access payment card information for some hotel reservations at certain properties listed here, including cardholder name, payment card number, card expiration date, and potentially card security code,” the letter says, adding that “In some cases, the unauthorized party also was able to access guest name, email, phone number, address, and other information. Information such as Social Security, passport, and driver’s license number was not accessed.”

Trump Hotels advises guests to “remain vigilant for incidents of fraud and identity theft by regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for any unauthorized activity.” The chain has also published a list [PDF] of hotels impacted by the breach and dates when guests' data may have been accessed.

Hard Rock Hotels has already 'fessed up as a SynXis user and warned its patrons to be vigilant. Google has also warned its staff about the incident, although Sabre disputes the ad-slinger's assertion that its travel provider Carlson Wagonlit Travel was a SynXis user. ®