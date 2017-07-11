Dell goes swimming in Skylake to source 14G server line

Dell is announcing a set of 14G servers, using new Intel processor chips, and replacing the equivalent 13G server line products.

Customers will get better automated server setup and security plus more performance, and more and faster-access storage capacity – Dell being convinced that software-defined and virtual SAN storage using commodity servers and drives instead of proprietary arrays is going to become a major part of enterprise data centres.

The Austin powerhouse's 13G servers typically used Broadwell Xeon E-2600 v4 processors whereas these 14G jobs have settled on Skylake CPUs, Xeon v5s, otherwise known as the Scalable Xeon family (Xeon SP), with bronze, silver, gold and platinum models, such as the Platinum 8100, and Gold 6100 CPUs.

However, Intel hasn't yet formally launched its Purley server product line so Dell can't say which Skylake processors go in which 14G servers. Intel hasn't formally announced individual Skylake Xeon SP products - such as Xeon SP 8170 (which has been leaked). Chipzilla will spill its Purley and Xeon SP beans at 1715pm BST (1200 ET, 0915 Pacific, 1815 CEST) today.

Through using Skylake Xeon SP processors, Dell is claiming up to 34 per cent more VMs per node and 250 per cent more bandwidth for ScaleIO, 12x improved IOPS in vSAN clusters, and up to $600k Oracle licensing savings with 9 per cent more OLAP performance using Xeon SP processors, meaning fewer cores (R940 server).

There is a good SAP HANA benchmark due to using the new R940 server as well – also not public yet.

In general, Dell says it gets 27 per cent more cores and 50 per cent more memory bandwidth with Xeon SPs.

There are seven 14G servers being announced:

13G Servers 14G Servers Notes R630 R640 Dual-spocket server for dense scale-out data centre computing and storage R730 R740 General purpose workhorse with superior configuration flexibility R740xd High-performance software-defined storage server R930 R940 4-socket powerhouse for large scale-up analytics M630 M640 Server blade FC630 FC640 Server blade C6420 Capable of direct liquid cooling

Here's a list of the new servers' features:

R640 - dense, scale-out computing server

R640 2-socket server for dense scale-out data centre computing and storage

Workloads: HPC, HFT, Virtualisation, Web

1U/2S (1 rack unit/2-socket)

Up to 3TB of DDR4 memory

Universal backplane for mixed drive types

Mix drive types in front and rear with up to 12 x 2.5-inch drives, 4 x 3.5-inch drives

Internal M.2 boot optimised storage

200 per cent more NVMe than R630, 8 total

200k IOPS, 250 per cent more bandwidth up to 10GBps with ScaleIO

Up to 76TB per node on ScaleIO

R740 - general server workhorse

Dell R740 - general server workhorse

Workloads: VDI (50 per cent more users than R730), software-defined storage, HCI

2U/2S

50 per cent increased GPU support with up to 3 x 300W or 6 x 150W accelerator cards

Up to 3TB of DDR4 memory

Up to 16 x 2.5-inch or 8 x 3.5-inch drives; max 80TB

Internal M.2 boot optimised storage subsystem

Up to 8 PCIe slots (1 slot per PERC adapter)

R740xd - storage server

Dell R740xd - storage server

Workloads: VDI, software-defined storage, HCI

2U/2S

6 x more NVMe PCIe SSDs at 24 in total, 153TB, with PCIe switch

Up to 3 X 300W or 6 X 150W accelerator cards in non-NVMe configuration

Up to 12 NVDIMM, 192GB max

Instant Secure Erase

Up to 32 x 2.5-inch drives

18 x 3.5-inch drives

R940 - mission-critical workload server

Dell R940 servers – for mission-critical database, realtime data, and analytics

Workloads: Oracle, SAP HANA, Virtualisation

3U/4S

27 per cent more cores and 50 per cent more memory bandwidth (than R930)

Up to 6TB memory

30 per cent more IO with 13 x gen 3 x16 slots

50 per cent more NVMe drives – up to 12

24 x 2.5-inch drives, up to 122TB

M640 - modular server

Workloads: MS Exchange, Virtualisation, SQL Server

Modular half-height/2S

11 per cent improved memory bandwidth to 2,667MT/s, 2TB total

Universal mixed-use storage backplane for SAS/SATA/NVMe

12.8TB internal storage

Boot-optimised storage subsystem with HW RAID 1 M.2 flash modules reduces boot power load by 98 per cent

Backward compatible for the PowerEdge m1000e chassis

FC640 - modular server

Workloads: MS Exchange, Virtualisation, SQL Server

Modular half-height/2S

12.8TB internal storage

11 per cent improved memory bandwidth to 2667MT/s, 2TB total

Universal mixed use storage backplane for SAS/SATA/NVMe

98 per cent reduction in boot power load via HW RAID1 Boot Optimized Storage Solution

End-to-end server safety with BootGuard, BIOS Security, and OpenManage Enterprise

Up to 90 per cent reduced IT admin involvement to resolve issues with ProSupport Plus and SupportAssist

C6420 - for high-performance computing

2U/4 x 2S

Up to 4 dual-socket sleds in 2U chassis based on Xeon SP processors

Direct Liquid Cooling Technology available factory integrated for 56 per cent improved energy efficiency

Support for up to 2 NVMe drives per node

Universal backplane for mixed drives

Multiple chassis offerings for up to 24 x 2.5-inch drives/ 12 x 3.5-inch drives or diskless chassis along with a 2 or 4 node expander chassis

25Gbps Ethernet, InfiniBand, and Intel OmniPath connectivity options

The R740xd provides the server base for ScaleIO, VMWare VSAN and Storage Spaces Direct Ready Nodes, as well as VxRack and Rail, and Nutanix XC hyperconverged appliances. It also features in so-called Ready Solutions for Azure Stack and Hadoop.

We're told that 14G servers will be ready for the M1000e, FX2 and Vertex (shared infrastructure server system for remote/branch offices) chassis later this quarter.

iDell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC), automation, and security

Where the 13G server generation used v8 of the iDRAC subsystem, the 14G ones use v9. It has a RESTFul API with Redfish support. This system can look at a server's ports and recognise what's plugged into them.

Joe Wiese, systems design engineer at Rackspace Hosting, was enthusiastic. "The web front-end can view and edit the iDRAC, the PERC, the NICs, and the BIOS all through a single web interface that is also Redfish compliant for scripting via API calls. It is hands-down the single greatest addition to PowerEdge that I have encountered."

With data centres expected to deploy more and more servers automating the processes, this is more important. The 14G servers come with OpenManage Enterprise, an automation management facility building on the prior OpenManage product. This adds auto-discovery of Nutanix XC, VxRack and VxRail nodes, characterising servers in these roles and managing appropriately.

You can push out profiles pertinent to these roles and build hundreds or thousands of servers at a time using this console.

It has tablet and smartphone integration via OpenManage Mobile. Previously 13G's QuickSync was limited to Android. QuickSync 2 has multiple connections to the system.

There is also scripting support via the API.

On the security side iDRAC 9 has a hardware root of trust feature. Firmware updates are authenticated, there is PowerEdge Secure Boot and the system configuration can be locked down, preventing BIOS and firmware updates. An iDRAC 9 login is needed to reverse the lockdown. Servers can also be repurposed or retired safely with Instant Secure Erase.

Ready Nodes

Dell EMC ready Nodes roadmap

The R640 and R740xd ScaleIO Ready Nodes have, we understand, NVDIMM-Ns to enable compression and metadata acceleration, plus GPU support for VDI workloads and 25GbitE networking options. Storage has been enhanced with new NVMe options and higher capacities in hybrid and all-flash configs.

The R740xd is used for a Storage Spaces Ready Node, and features GPU support for VDI Workloads, 25GbitE networking options, and support for both RoCE and iWARP. It also has more NVMe options and the higher capacities in hybrid and all flash, plus more storage flexibility.

Availability

PowerEdge R940, R740, R740xd, R640, and C6420 servers are now available worldwide. The FC640 and M640 and Dell EMC products (including Data Domain Appliance, CloudArray, Ready Bundles, Ready Systems, Dell EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, Dell EMC Native Hybrid Cloud and Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack) using these 14G servers swill be available later in 2017. ®