Cisco's fifth UCS server generation surfaces

Five new Cisco UCS servers have come to light, courtesy of Storage Review, which has since withdrawn its story. Tsk tsk. Early signs are that Cisco appears to be cutting its blade server product line count.

Cisco has made no formal announcement yet but we're expecting one in a few hours.

All these M5 generation servers use Xeon SP CPUs but there are no details yet as Intel hasn't unveiled this processor lineup.

There are two blade servers, with the B200 M5 being a half-width 2-socket server with up to two NVidia P6 GPUs. It will replace the M4 version of the B200.

The B480 M5 is a 4-socket blade server and that presumably replaces the M4 B420 (4-socket, full-width) B460 servers.

Cisco is announcing three new rack servers:

C220 M5 2-socket server replacing, we think, the C220 M4, a 1U/2-socket server

Storage and IO-optimised C240 M5 2-socket server replacing the C240 M4 2U/2-socket server

C480 M5 modular server replacing the C460- M4 4U/4-socket server

The C480 M5 supports up to six AMD 7150 x2 or NVIDIA Tesla P40 and Tesla P100 GPUs. Up to 32 drives.

These M5 UCS servers have twice the memory of their M4 precursors, and perform up to 86 per cent faster.

There is no mention of an M5 version of the S3260 M4 storage server. More details to follow as and when we get 'em. ®