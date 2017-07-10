Twitter will no longer snaffle data allowances on Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile is allowing customers to access Twitter without paying up for data, in what some might see as one way to ensure users keep using their data allowances.

The social whinge platform is now available to use data-free on Virgin Media’s 4G plans, alongside WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Jeff Dodds, managing director of Mobile at Virgin Media, said customers want more than extra texts and minutes. "We want to focus our services towards how our customers use their devices and live their lives, giving them value that they can see and understand.

"That's why we've expanded our data-free social offering to include Twitter which, when combined with fast 4G and data rollover, is transforming the future of social messaging on mobile and ensuring our customers never have to worry about keeping connected to the things and people they love."

Last week Three launched its Go Binge tariffs, giving customers the ability to stream unlimited content on Netflix.

Three had told customers last year they could offset the hiking of its picture messages from 17.4p to 40p simply by using over-the-top services such as WhatsApp instead.

In today's increasingly competitive mobile operator and mobile virtual network operator market, it seems providers may be in danger of running out of ways to stay relevant. ®