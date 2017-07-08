Talk about a hit and run: AA finally comes clean on security breakdown

UK car insurance and driving school giant The AA has at last admitted it accidentally spilled its customers' personal information all over the web.

In an astonishing U-turn, the motoring biz confessed on Friday that people's names, postal addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses were exposed to the internet – and, in some cases, hashed account passwords and partial payment card numbers. This affects those who have shopped online for car equipment and other gear at AA.com.

The admission comes after it emailed folks at the end of June telling them it had reset their passwords: soon after it said it hadn't, and blamed the mass alert on an IT blunder while insisting that customer "data remains secure."

Then it emerged this week that AA.com account records plus expiry dates and the final four digits of some payment cards had been accidentally made accessible to the public in a 13GB database backup on The AA's website. Roughly 120,000 accounts were in the bundle, including shoppers' IP addresses and lists of stuff purchased.

That cockup was discovered and reported to the motoring corp in April and quietly rectified with no announcement or warning, just the files disappearing from view – leading to security researchers accusing the biz of a cover up.

Amid an ongoing probe by the UK's data protection watchdog, the ICO, plus an internal investigation, and after giving journalists the silent treatment for days, AA president Edmund King has written to customers apologizing for the kerfuffle. He also blamed an IT supplier for the privacy leak.

"It has taken us a long time to sort this issue out as it was more complex than we thought," King told The Register in an email.

"However we are now contacting all our customers. The process to really find out what happened was difficult, although that’s no excuse."

Below is The AA's statement in response to the security fumble. ®