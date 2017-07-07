Artificially Intelligent storage will liberate your IT Pros

Promo Good storage administrators are hard to find. Not only are skilled professionals in short supply, most organisations prefer multi-talented techies who can do more than just manually managing arrays

The upshot? Businesses just can't count on a storage admin being ready to address every little issue that comes up during a working day, risking wasted resources and downtime.

Which is why Pure Storage developed “Pure1 META”, an industry’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that delivers global predictive intelligence by collecting and analysing over 1 trillion array telemetry data points per day to enable effortless management, analytics and support.

Using the META AI Engine, which analyses a data lake of more than 7 petabytes of data to generate both Issue Fingerprints and Workload DNA, Pure1 META can predict how Pure Storage systems will perform when you add workloads, or when applications will need more resources to deliver the experience customers and internal users demand. The platform can also predict and resolve incidents in real-time, before they impact customer environments. Better yet, it can initiate automated responses to common issues.

AI and machine learning applied to storage means your people can spend more time on valuable work, while you can learn from peers around the world. More importantly, IT becomes a true partner to the business because you are helping your organisation reduce risk and manage its future needs.

