TFL, WTF is my bus? London looks up from its mobile

Updated Londoners are straightening their bowed necks, lowering their sunglasses and blinking into the strong sunlight as they attempt to "look" to see if their buses are coming.

It's peak morning commute time in the capital and apps relying on the Open Data API – which provides realtime bus and river bus arrival information across all TfL bus stops and piers – are saying they have "buses coming in the next 30 minutes", while the website's journey planner was alternating between returning 502 errors, and displaying an endless loading page at the time of publication. It is unclear whether the latter is a result of users flooding the TfL Journey Planner when the firm fails to return the iOS and Android apps' calls. We have asked TfL for clarification.

The most widely used of the affected apps is likely Google Maps, which is displaying scheduled bus times rather than live times when journeys are plotted.

TfL Digital's WordPress blog has so far made no mention of the snafu .

Unable to plan out whether they'd have enough time to toke on an e-cigarette or wolf down a bacon roll before the bus comes, Londoners took to Twitter to moan.

Is anyone else finding it really hard to load @TfL Web pages? I JUST WANT TO KNOW WHEN MY BUS WILL COME 😣😥 — Rosh (@RoshalPatel) July 6, 2017

The TfL Bus Twitter account was reassuring users that, indeed, even without data reflecting this on the internet, buses were still running.

Buses are running. Currently predictions not available due to a technical fault. We are working on it. Apologies for the inconvenience — TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) July 6, 2017

We've asked TfL for comment and we'll update if we hear more. ®

Updated at 0906 to add: TfL said its engineers had resolved the problem but did not clarify what the issue was. It is preparing a statement.