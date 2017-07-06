Putting the machines to work for you might be easier than you think...

The agenda for MCubed is complete, with almost 40 of the smartest brains in machine learning and AI due in London in October to not just talk about the technology, but to show how to use it in real world organisations.

And you won’t need to overtax your traditional non-silicon brain to realise that you have less than a month to secure the best possible deal on tickets for the conference - early bird ticket sales will stop at the end of July.

The programme committee for MCubed considered over 100 proposals for conference sessions, whittling them down to an agenda that doesn’t just tell you what the potential of machine learning and AI is, but shows you how other organisation are putting the technology to work now.

With an emphasis on practical sessions, neophytes can can get up to speed with the key concepts underpinning machine learning and AI with with sessions taking a deep dive into core concepts involved or examining the key algorithms.

More experienced practitioners can examine key tools and techniques in depth, such as TensorFlow or Caffe. At the same time time, they can learn from speakers who have applied them to projects in companies such as Ocado and OpenTable, or in areas such as cybersecurity, finance, construction engineering or exotic matter research.

And everyone will benefit from sessions covering the legal, ethical and organisational challenges of applying machine learning and AI in both traditional organisations and startups. If that wasn’t enough, there will be sessions looking at driverless cars and robots.

MCubed happens between Monday October 9 and Wednesday October 11 at 30 Euston Square, London, a luxurious venue, where we’ll ensure you’ve got time time, space and fuel, to connect with the speakers and your fellow attendees,

Throw in a brace of excellent keynote speakers in the shape of Goldsmith’s Mark Bishop and Google DeepMind’s Melanie Warrick, plus optional day three workshops, and we reckon you’ve got the perfect lineup whether you’re just contemplating your initial foray into ML and AI, or are looking take your existing projects to the next level.

You can see the full lineup, and buy tickets, at the website now. ®