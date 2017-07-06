Payroll glitch at DXC leaves former staff in employment limbo

CSC and HP Enterprise Services were old hands at making redundancies so you'd expect the newly formed entity DXC would also be well versed. Yet some former staff have been left in employment limbo due to a payroll cock-up.

That prompted one former staffer to quip: "CSC/DXC can't make people redundant properly even though they have had loads of practise."

The ex-staffer was made redundant by CSC on March 31, ahead of its merger with HPE Enterprise Service on April 1, and was issued a P45.

However, he said when the next DXC pay date came around, the team based in Prague reopened people's employment to pay their redundancy, invalidating the previous P45.

"I found this out when I phoned HMRC to try and sort out my tax code. The payroll department would only advise that they had issued a P45 and would not issue another one as it was correct."

The staffer received another payment in May, and another smaller payment in June – suggesting he was still their system. "I advised them of this but received no response."

Consequently, the confusion has led to HMRC putting him on an emergency tax code, meaning he is currently £6,000 short. "I know of at least four others who have been affected due to this." Another source confirmed this has been an issue, but was unable to say how widespread it is.

Earlier this year an MP branded the 1,600 CSC layoffs as the "worst excesses of capitalism".

DXC currently has around 170,000 employees in 70 countries, and has forecast revenues of $24bn to $24.05bn for financial year 2018, representing year-on-year growth of between 1 and 4 per cent.

The company declined to comment. ®