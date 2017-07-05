Ukraine authorities raid M.E. Docs in NotPetya investigation

There's a new wrinkle to the NotPetya story: authorities in the Ukraine have seized equipment from M.E.Docs, the online accounting firm implicated in spreading the malware.

The country's cybercrime unit has seized the servers after saying it had detected new activity, and was acting to “immediately stop the uncontrolled proliferation” of malware.

Associated Press's Raphael Satter quotes a Cyberpolice spokesperson, Yulia Kvitko, as saying the company's systems had either sent or were preparing to send a new (presumably compromised) update.

The Cyberpolice says the company's management and staff fully assisted in the investigation, adding that equipment will be “sent for detailed analysis”.

The department now recommends people stop using the software until further notice, turn off any computers it's installed on, change their passwords, and get new digital signatures.

In another twist, Kaspersky Lab analyst Aleks Gostev says the Bitcoin collected in the original attack has been withdrawn and a statement (which Vulture South can't verify) posted to an Onion text site.

And finally they withdraw everything ! Time to hunt, eh ? :) #notPetya money goes away pic.twitter.com/dE8RPtTPNj — codelancer (@codelancer) July 4, 2017

It would be funny to track next transactions https://t.co/Rp6jmkML6H https://t.co/lwLgdiz2wS — codelancer (@codelancer) July 4, 2017

"Send me 100 Bitcoins and you will get my private key to decrypt any harddisk (except boot disks)" - well, and where is BTC address ? :) https://t.co/vMx4f8fOex — codelancer (@codelancer) July 4, 2017

The AP story says the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry alone has incurred “millions” in the costs of the attack, which hit two servers and hundreds of workstations. ®