Ukraine authorities raid M.E. Docs in NotPetya investigation

Equipment seized to head off new attack, Cyberpolice says

By Richard Chirgwin 5 Jul 2017 at 00:55
M.E.Docs servers - image from Ukraine Cyberpolice
Image: Cyberpolice Ukraine

There's a new wrinkle to the NotPetya story: authorities in the Ukraine have seized equipment from M.E.Docs, the online accounting firm implicated in spreading the malware.

The country's cybercrime unit has seized the servers after saying it had detected new activity, and was acting to “immediately stop the uncontrolled proliferation” of malware.

Associated Press's Raphael Satter quotes a Cyberpolice spokesperson, Yulia Kvitko, as saying the company's systems had either sent or were preparing to send a new (presumably compromised) update.

The Cyberpolice says the company's management and staff fully assisted in the investigation, adding that equipment will be “sent for detailed analysis”.

The department now recommends people stop using the software until further notice, turn off any computers it's installed on, change their passwords, and get new digital signatures.

In another twist, Kaspersky Lab analyst Aleks Gostev says the Bitcoin collected in the original attack has been withdrawn and a statement (which Vulture South can't verify) posted to an Onion text site.

The AP story says the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry alone has incurred “millions” in the costs of the attack, which hit two servers and hundreds of workstations. ®

