Speaking in Tech: Rock your body now, Java's back... ALL RIGHT!

Plus: More Valley douchebaggery, NotPetya, death of backups, and more

By Team Register 5 Jul 2017 at 11:28
Ed, Amy and Greg are back together for this week's uber-nerd podcast with special guest Richard Seroter, senior director of product at Pivotal, to talk about bad actors in tech, destructive malware and developer productivity with obscure programming languages.

  • (0:00) Vertigo from U2
  • (5:30) Valley of the Douchebags
  • (8:09) Sacca sorry
  • (13:10) Petya, NotPetya
  • (15:42) The death of desktop backups
  • (19:56) Fyreguy gets busted
  • (22:25) Resolution to the middle seat dilemma
  • (27:42) Return of Java
  • (35:13) The intersection of containers and PaaS
  • (38:06) The rise of platforms
  • (41:06) "There's not a single technology that will make a company relevant"
  • (44:10) Are you normal? Inbox Zero

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

