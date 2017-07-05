Cha-ching! NotPetya hackers cash out – but victims won't ever see that data again

All the Bitcoins paid by victims of the NotPetya ransomware attack were withdrawn overnight.

Some paid the equivalent of $300 in Bitcoin even though there were no means to recover their data. Just over 3.96 Bitcoin ($10,382) was withdrawn from a wallet tied to NotPetya early on Wednesday morning, according to a RPi bot tweeting out activity on the Bitcoin wallet tied to the Petya ransomware attack.

Hopeful Petya-smacked punters' contributions were drained from this Bitcoin wallet

These funds were used to pay for a Pastebin Pro account on the dark web, which was subsequently used to post fresh ransomware drop instructions.

As previously reported, NotPetya trashes compromised systems and acts more like a wiper than conventional ransomware. Though alternate means of recovering data have been discovered, it's still unlikely to be any help, so payment would still be a waste.

NotPetya spread to devastating effect last week using a variety of mechanisms. A poisoned update to a Ukrainian tax software program called M.E.Doc was the primary initial infection vector, according to security researchers.

A new analysis by Kaspersky Lab reports that NotPetya was not the only ransomware pushed through the trojanised M.E.Doc update. Unpacking the source code reveals that the project's name was "WannaCry" and that it pretends to be "made in China". These factors have prompted Kaspersky Lab researchers to dub the malware "FakeCry".

FakeCry used a ransomware screen resembling that used by NotPetya. To decrypt the files, the blackmailers asked for 0.1 Bitcoin, around $260. Seven payments have been made into the fixed wallet used by FakeCry and most of the funds have reportedly been withdrawn.

The NotPetya attack struck on June 27 and was centred in Ukraine, which accounted for four in five victims, according to security firm ESET. Banks, government agencies, newspapers, utilities, and Kiev's main airport were all affected. Other high-profile confirmed victims outside Ukraine included shipping giant Maersk and delivery firm FedEx.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is blaming Russian intelligence, claiming it was run by the same hackers behind the BlackEnergy attack against energy distribution utilities that resulted in brief blackouts back in December 2015. This remains unconfirmed. ®