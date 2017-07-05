Intel laying off 140 in California and Ireland

Intel is shedding nearly 140 staff from Internet of Things business lines.

The layoffs were probably inevitable, since during June, Intel discontinued three of its IoT product lines – the Joule, Edison and Galileo compute modules and boards.

Those three boards were once the flagships for Chipzilla's pitch to the wearable and maker markets.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal says 100 of the layoffs will be in Santa Clara.

Another 40 staff will be cut in the company's office in Leixlip, Ireland.

The IoT division turned in US$721 million in Q1 revenue this year, up 11 percent year-on-year, but overall that's less than 5 percent of Intel's sales.

News of the California layoffs landed via the state's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) system, while the Irish layoffs were reported by The Times.

The Irish facility, known as the Quark group, handled the Galileo, while Joule and Edison were emitted out of Santa Clara. ®