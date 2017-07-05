Emirates and Turkish Airlines lift laptop ban on US-bound flights

Two Middle Eastern airlines have lifted the ban on in-cabin laptops on flights to the US.

The ban, imposed in March over fears that terrorists could smuggle bombs disguised as laptops on aeroplanes, has been scrapped with immediate effect on Emirates and Turkish Airlines flights.

Passengers were asked to leave devices larger than a smartphone at home or in the hold on flights to the US from 10 airports in Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates.

The US lifted the ban for Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and both Emirates and Turkish Airlines have now said passengers can bring all personal electronic devices on board.

Effective immediately laptops & electronic devices can be taken onboard all Emirates flights from Dubai to the US https://t.co/ii805S5mkN pic.twitter.com/iU7WCFKSq1 — Emirates airline (@emirates) July 5, 2017

Dear Passengers, #WelcomeOnBoard to our US-bound flight. Please fasten your seatbelts and enjoy your own electronic devices. pic.twitter.com/WbcZwNPhrf — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) July 4, 2017

Last month, the US imposed stricter security measures – including more sniffer dogs, increased use of advanced scanning technology and tighter security protocols around aircraft – for everyone flying into the States.