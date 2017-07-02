All the (IT storage) News That's Fit to Print

We have here another seven days' worth of scintillating storage news that didn't manage to make the daily news cut in this crowded week of June 26.

Nutanix

Three things. First, virtual server backup king Veeam is partnering with Nutanix and supporting all of its systems, except Acropolis HyperVisor systems, for which support will be added later this year.

Veeam will become a Strategic Technology Partner within the Nutanix Elevate Alliance Partner Program, as well as a featured app in the new Nutanix Marketplace.

Secondly, Nutanix is working with Workspot to help its channel get customers VDI systems. Workspot VDI 2.0 products – including Cloud Apps, Cloud Desktops and Cloud Workstations – are deployed on Nutanix systems. These Workspot products are called cloud-native multi-tenant solutions. More information can be found here.

Thirdly, hybrid cloud networking firm Aviatrix has a technology, sales and marketing partnership with Nutanix. The two have a joint offering to help enterprises automate connectivity between hyper-converged private cloud environments and popular public clouds.

It uses Aviatrix Cloud Interconnect (ACX) software and Nutanix's Calm multi-cloud orchestration software to enable Nutanix customers to extend their data center networks into Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and other public cloud services.

The bundled offer will be available on the Nutanix Marketplace as well as through Nutanix and Aviatrix sales and channel partners. More information on availability, bundle options, supported deployment configurations and pricing will be available in July.

Two-tiered Tegile

All-flash and hybrid array vendor Tegile has announced an IntelliFlash HD product with IntelliFlash OS v3.7 software, and it combines SAS and NVMe flash drives to offer both high-performance and high-capacity flash storage in a single product.

The refreshed system offers 480TB of raw capacity from its two tiers (shelves) of flash storage, interconnected with a 12Gbit/s SAS link:

4U capacity tier with 72 x 2.5‑inch SAS self-encrypting WDC SSDs.

2U performance tier with 4 x NVMe drives.

Fibre Channel/iSCSI block and NFS/CIFS/SMB file accesses are supported.

It is claimed to contain the highest-density flash available on the market, provides full encryption, and can store 30 per cent more petabytes of data than before at up to 500GB per U (effective capacity: 3PB in a 6U chassis). It also has up to 3x performance for write-oriented, small block workloads.

A single rack can run at 12.5 million IOPS.

IntelliFlash OS v3.7 offers:

IO prioritization for predictable performance, to disparate applications with varying workload profiles across multiple tiers of non-volatile storage media.

Rapid object cloning for large-scale virtualized and container deployments.

Data access virtualization for mobility of datasets between volumes, file systems and storage pools.

The updated box and software is available now. Get a pricing quote here.

Customers

Lufthansa Systems uses Portworx to help deliver BoardConnect in‑flight connectivity and entertainment. The system uses Docker containers to spawn content management system environments for hundreds of instances of its BoardConnect to power in‑flight entertainment, infotainment and connectivity for airline passengers. BoardConnect is designed with micro-services in mind, and it runs in Docker Swarm environments with Consul-backed service discovery. Portworx PX‑Enterprise product provides the container data persistence.

to help deliver BoardConnect in‑flight connectivity and entertainment. The system uses Docker containers to spawn content management system environments for hundreds of instances of its BoardConnect to power in‑flight entertainment, infotainment and connectivity for airline passengers. BoardConnect is designed with micro-services in mind, and it runs in Docker Swarm environments with Consul-backed service discovery. Portworx PX‑Enterprise product provides the container data persistence. S&M Cloud, a Spanish cloud services provider, is using the Storage Made Easy File Fabric to deliver an intelligent layer for data security. It will help S&M Cloud's IBM Cloud Object Storage and SoftLayer customers to manage data protection risks, including GDPR, shadow IT, BYOD and the rise of ransomware.

People

Database virtualizer Delphix has hired Patrick Lightbody as SVP for Product Management, and he joins from the equivalent position at New Relic. He is tasked with building out a strategy for the platform to extend into new arenas, data sources, etc. Expect Delphix to more or less re‑launch itself soon.

has hired Patrick Lightbody as SVP for Product Management, and he joins from the equivalent position at New Relic. He is tasked with building out a strategy for the platform to extend into new arenas, data sources, etc. Expect Delphix to more or less re‑launch itself soon. Avi Raichel has been hired as CIO at Zerto, located at Zerto's Israeli HQ and coming from Amdocs. Zerto has also recently opened a new support center in Shanghai, China, in order to provide 24/7 support to its customers across the globe. The company achieved its fifth consecutive year of at- or near-triple-digit sales growth in 2016.

Shorts