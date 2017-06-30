Reg comments6

Oh my Word... Office365 unlatched after morning lockout

By Andrew Silver 30 Jun 2017 at 14:11
Office 365, photo by dennizn via Shutterstock

Users of Microsoft's Office365 cloud productivity suite struggled to log in today.

A handful of reports on downdetector.com identified login, server connection and Outlook errors in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, Office 365 Status admitted:

Users didn't mince words on Twitter.

"Final straw for us with your abysmal platform," tweeted SussexLocal Magazine. "Moving to #gmail..."

Others seemed more concerned about their burning ears ...

It seems that although the admin portal was down for many users for several hours, services are still mostly running.

The login issue now appears to have been resolved, although some users are still reporting login loops and other errors.

Microsoft declined to comment on the causes of the last Office 365 access problem. We have contacted Microsoft again to see if there's a comment on today's login issues and will update if we hear back. ®

