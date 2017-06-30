Europe seeks company to monitor Google's algorithm in €10m deal

The European Commission is seeking a company to police Google’s algorithm in a tender worth €10m, following its record antitrust fine against the advertising business of €2.4bn (£2.1bn).

The tender is for a "Technical expertise to support the Commission on issues relating to an antitrust case in the IT sector."

It called for experts that can assess and process methods determining the display and positioning of generic search results and of paid search results such as online search advertising.

Earlier this week the regulator found that Google had abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said she has no reason to believe that Google will not comply, but said the commission intended to monitor Google’s compliance closely. “This means this issue will remain on our desk for some time."

Google is also being investigated over claims it unfairly banned competitors from websites that used its search bar and adverts, and the commish is looking into whether it pays and limits mobile phone providers that use its Android software and Play app store.

The tender was published on the regulator’s website Wednesday, and first spotted by Politico. ®