Rackspace hit with global outage

Rackspace was hit by a major worldwide outage this morning, which appeared to last for nearly three hours.

According to the firm's service status page, engineers became aware of an issue affecting multiple cloud services and ticketing in all regions at 11am GMT.

The firm later identified the root cause of the networking issues, as being due to a licensing issue with a third party vendor over its cloud balancers.

"Engineers worked with the vendor to resolve the licensing issue. During the time of impact, customers would have been unable to access their Cloud Services, Cloud products via their control panel, as well as unable to access ticketing," it said.

The issue affected customers in cities in America, London, Australia and Hong Kong.

Some took to Twitter to vent their fury/take the piss:

