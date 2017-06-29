Useful Ajit Pai's lawyer nominated for top US telco watchdog role

President Donald Trump has nominated Brendan Carr, the FCC's general counsel, to fill the last remaining Republican commissioner slot at America's telco watchdog.

Carr is a long-time associate of FCC chairman Ajit Pai, having served as his personal legal advisor for three years before being appointed as the regulator's general counsel in January.

Before getting his government job, Carr spent six years as a lawyer at telco-focused law firm Wiley Rein, where he provided "strategic advice and legal counsel to wireless, wireline, satellite, and association clients," according to his LinkedIn profile.

Congratulations to @BrendanCarrFCC on announcement that @POTUS intends to nominate him to @FCC! His expertise will be big asset to agency. pic.twitter.com/BOBtRoOQz6 — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) June 29, 2017

"Brendan has a distinguished record of public service, having worked at the agency for over five years, including most recently as the FCC's General Counsel," Pai said while celebrating Carr's nomination last night. "In particular, Brendan's expertise on wireless policy and public safety will be a tremendous asset to the Commission."

Given his experience, Carr is a known quantity for Chairman Pai and will be a reliable vote for destroying net neutrality, which will come before the commission later this year. But before that he needs to get cleared by Congress.

That shouldn't be too tough, since there's also a Democratic nominee to appoint. Jessica Rosenworcel has been nominated for the position, and the two are likely to be confirmed with no problems. That'll mean the FCC will be led by Democrats Rosenworcel and Mignon Clyburn, and Republicans Michael O'Rielly, Pai and Carr. ®