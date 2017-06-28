Speaking in Tech: Yes, they advised me to turn my phone off...
Airplane mode: Yes or no?
Podcast
This week in our tech-news talk-fest, Peter Smallbone steers the ship with Ed Saipetch and special guest Ben Kepes, business leader, evangelist, entrepreneur and commentator. This week the trio discuss Ben’s adventures without a passport, OpenStack woes, AWS and Walmart scuffles as well as alleged Windows source code leaks.
The details…
- (0:00) Ben’s bag ejected from flight
- (7:23) 96 million robocalls for $129m
- (12:38) Russia: Symantec, give us your code
- (18:42) Windows 10 source code leak
- (25:15) Walmart and AWS spat
- (36:30) PaaS mafia
- (40:08) Monolithic PaaS vs Microservices paradigm
- (42:34) Putting OpenStack out of its misery
- (48:23) Airplane mode or no?
- (53:58) Outtakes: Uber and SolidFire v4 socks
