Speaking in Tech: Yes, they advised me to turn my phone off...

By Team Register 28 Jun 2017 at 11:27

This week in our tech-news talk-fest, Peter Smallbone steers the ship with Ed Saipetch and special guest Ben Kepes, business leader, evangelist, entrepreneur and commentator. This week the trio discuss Ben’s adventures without a passport, OpenStack woes, AWS and Walmart scuffles as well as alleged Windows source code leaks.

  • (0:00) Ben’s bag ejected from flight
  • (7:23) 96 million robocalls for $129m
  • (12:38) Russia: Symantec, give us your code
  • (18:42) Windows 10 source code leak
  • (25:15) Walmart and AWS spat
  • (36:30) PaaS mafia
  • (40:08) Monolithic PaaS vs Microservices paradigm
  • (42:34) Putting OpenStack out of its misery
  • (48:23) Airplane mode or no?
  • (53:58) Outtakes: Uber and SolidFire v4 socks

