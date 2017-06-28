Speaking in Tech: Yes, they advised me to turn my phone off...

Podcast

This week in our tech-news talk-fest, Peter Smallbone steers the ship with Ed Saipetch and special guest Ben Kepes, business leader, evangelist, entrepreneur and commentator. This week the trio discuss Ben’s adventures without a passport, OpenStack woes, AWS and Walmart scuffles as well as alleged Windows source code leaks.

The details…

(0:00) Ben’s bag ejected from flight

(7:23) 96 million robocalls for $129m

(12:38) Russia: Symantec, give us your code

(18:42) Windows 10 source code leak

(25:15) Walmart and AWS spat

(36:30) PaaS mafia

(40:08) Monolithic PaaS vs Microservices paradigm

(42:34) Putting OpenStack out of its misery

(48:23) Airplane mode or no?

(53:58) Outtakes: Uber and SolidFire v4 socks

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

