Modern Micron maestro Mehrotra marches merrily, maintains megahit masterplan

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron’s new CEO, is setting a whirlwind pace to make changes at the relatively staid old chipper.

WDC bought SanDisk, which Mehrotra cofounded and ran, in October 2015. Since being hired by Micron at the end of April this year, the ex-SanDisk CEO has:

Recruited Sumit Sadana to be EVP and chief business officer, with all four Micron business units reporting to him. Sadana is going to drive corporate strategy and business development for Micron, and comes from SanDisk. Drafted in Jeff VerHeul to be SVP for Non-Volatile Engineering. He also comes from SanDisk. Micron SVP Brian Shirley looks after DRAM and emerging memory engineering. Closed down the Lexar removable media storage business, which made memory cards, USB flash drives, readers and storage drives for retail and OEM customers.

According to a Micron blogpost, it is looking to sell off all or part of the Lexar business and will support all existing Lexar customers while this is being done.

Jay Hawkins, Micron’s consumer products VP, said: “As difficult as this decision is, the company is making this adjustment in its business to ensure it continues to be well-positioned for the future.”

El Reg’s storage desk is hoping Micron will be much more visible in the market with its QuantX 3D XPoint memory where Intel with Optane has, so far, made virtually all the running. ®