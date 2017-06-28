Search results suddenly missing from Google? Well, BLAME CANADA!

Canada's Supreme Court says America's Hat has authority over Google results worldwide when someone's copyright has been stomped on.

The Great White North's top legal bench, ruling in a copyright infringement case, today ordered the California ads giant to remove from search results links to websites that sell knockoff goods. Essentially, the Supreme Court said the Mountain View internet goliath must abide by its decision on what it can and can't list.

The judgment [PDF] was handed down in a row between Google and Equustek Solutions, a company that claims Google is helping other merchants tout counterfeit copies of its animal care products.

Equustek argues that Google was not doing enough to keep the ripoff gear from showing up in its search results and is thus killing Equustek's sales. Google, apparently, took down links to the knockoffs from web search results shown in Canada, but Equustek wanted these redactions rolled out globally.

Now the biz has got its wish: Canada's top court has decided that an injunction, in this case applying to British Columbia, should be enforced internationally.

That means the supremes want all the offending copyright-trampling links stripped from Google's search engines everywhere, arguing that it's reasonable to ask the American biz to do so. And, crucially, Google was unable to argue against that.

"Google's argument that a global injunction violates international comity because it is possible that the order could not have been obtained in a foreign jurisdiction, or that to comply with it would result in Google violating the laws of that jurisdiction, is theoretical," the Canadian court said.

"If Google has evidence that complying with such an injunction would require it to violate the laws of another jurisdiction, including interfering with freedom of expression, it is always free to apply to the British Columbia courts to vary the interlocutory order accordingly. To date, Google has made no such application."

The ruling confirms that Google should be held accountable to Canada's copyright laws even if it does not operate within the country.

"Injunctive relief can be ordered against someone who is not a party to the underlying lawsuit. When non‑parties are so involved in the wrongful acts of others that they facilitate the harm, even if they themselves are not guilty of wrongdoing, they can be subject to interlocutory injunctions," the Supreme Court rules.

"It is common ground that [the defendant] was unable to carry on business in a commercially viable way without its websites appearing on Google."

The ruling means Canada has greatly expanded its jurisdiction over companies that traffic in counterfeit goods, both in local search results and international queries. If Google does not obey the injunction, it may be held in contempt of court.

For what it's worth, Canada's attorney general said the country's courts cannot trump over nations' judges, adding that the banning order was "n impermissible exercise of extraterritorial enforcement jurisdiction."

A spokesperson for Google was not available for immediate comment. ®