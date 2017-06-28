'Bio-hacker' embeds public transport ticket under his skin

Killjoys at the public transport authority in the Australian State of New South Wales are warning users of stored-value-for-public-transport "Opal Card" that turning them into implants invalidates the card.

One of the most persistently stupid ideas in the world of “bio-hacking”, dropping a chip under the skin for convenience, got a run in Australian media when unsuccessful political candidate Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow (don't blame Vulture South) told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he wanted to use public transport with a wave of his hand.

Meow-Meow told a credulous reporter from the national broadcaster he wants a “frictionless interaction with technology”, and that the implant means if he loses his wallet, he can still ride public transport.

Friction arrived, however, when Transport NSW became aware of the stunt, and warned others against trying it.

Dreary bureaucrats told ABC Radio this morning the money Mr Meow-Meow spent getting US laboratory Dangerous Things to take an Opal card, carve out its NFC chip and stick it in an implant was wasted, because it violates the card's rules.

As a result, proving the value of reading terms and conditions, it's now up to the department whether or not to cancel the chip. ®