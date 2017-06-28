Reg comments

Amadeus airline booking system TITSUP and it's not ransomware

Australian airline QANTAS is partly offline, other carriers may be in trouble too

By Richard Chirgwin 28 Jun 2017 at 05:08

The Amadeus airline booking platform is suffering another outage, so far mostly seen in a follow-on TITSUP (Total Inability To Support Usual Performance) hitting Australian airline Qantas.

The Australian carrier is telling customers its booking systems are unavailable, and says it's not the only airline worldwide to be hit.

However, the airline says it's not related to the “NotPetya” global ransomware campaign that started in the Ukraine overnight.

While booking functions are offline, Qantas says flights are operating to schedule. ®

Post a comment

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get IT in your inbox daily

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2017

Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs