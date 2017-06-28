Amadeus airline booking system TITSUP and it's not ransomware

The Amadeus airline booking platform is suffering another outage, so far mostly seen in a follow-on TITSUP (Total Inability To Support Usual Performance) hitting Australian airline Qantas.

The Australian carrier is telling customers its booking systems are unavailable, and says it's not the only airline worldwide to be hit.

Our booking system (used by several carriers) is experiencing an outage. We’re expecting improvements soon & will update once it's restored. — Qantas (@Qantas) June 28, 2017

However, the airline says it's not related to the “NotPetya” global ransomware campaign that started in the Ukraine overnight.

While booking functions are offline, Qantas says flights are operating to schedule. ®