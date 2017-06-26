Snoop Dogg swerves Glasto, plays Pure Storage gig #keepitreal

The great and good of the music industry - and Jeremy Corbyn - descended on UK’s lively Glastonbury music festival this weekend, while in another part of the world a hip hop old-timer went on stage to die.

Snoop Dogg, a gangsta rapper who has sold 35 million albums worldwide (so isn’t short of a bob or two), fizzled his shizzle at the Pure Storage ‘Accelerate 2017’ conference in San Francisco.

“Where the ladies at?!”, Snoop hollered at the crowd via a gold-encrusted mic. The response was underwhelming, with just a couple of women's voices in the giant warehouse on the old waterfront audible.

“Where the sexy single ladies at?!” the Dogg asked again.

There wasn’t so much a sea of adoring fans staring back at the hip hop impresario, just rows and rows of middle aged men, dressed in suits, types that are more interested in big data than big beats.

Tech businesses always hire in music acts to for their corporate dos and Oracle has dug deep for its OpenWorld gigs bringing in grunge rockers Pearl Jam on one occasion and, er, MC Hammer played out the Salesforce sales festival, Dreamforce.

Snoop, AKA Snoopzilla, Snoop Lion, DJ Snoopadelic, - christened Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr by his parents - asked the crowd at last week’s Pure spectacle in San Francisco, “Are y’all having fun yet?”.

El Reg suspects it knows the answer to that very real question - hip hop artists are all about keeping it real. And we suspect Snoop did too. ®