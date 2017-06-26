Reg comments2

Hyperconverged leapfrog: Dell EMC borg overtakes Nutanix

Takes hyper-converged infrastructure appliance lead – analyst

By Chris Mellor 26 Jun 2017 at 10:30
Dell EMC overtook Nutanix to become the leading hyper-converged infrastructure appliance shipper in 2017’s first quarter.

Stifel analyst Aaron Rakers delved into IDC’s non-public numbers and revealed that Nutanix has a 23.3 per cent revenue market share whereas Dell EMC had 24 per cent.

The numbers for the top vendors were:

  Revenues Market Share
Nutanix $155,100,000 23.3 per cent
EMC $114,500,000 17.2 per cent
Dell $44,900,000 6.8 per cent
SimpliVity $22,100,000 3.3 per cent
HPE Store Virtual $15,800,000 2.4 per cent
VMware $45,800,000 6.9 per cent
Others $266,800,000 40.1 per cent
Total $665,000,000 100 per cent

Nutanix revenues included software contributions from Dell and Lenovo. Dell, EMC and VMware were considered separately in the UDC numbers. Dell's HCIA revenues came from EVO:RAIL and the OEM'd Nutanix XC series.

EMC's came from ScaleIO, VxRack, VxRail and VSPEX Blue. VMware's from EVO:RAIL, VSAN+ Ready Nodes, VXRail and VxRack.

Similarly, SimpliVity and HPE were considered separately.

Here's a chart showing vendors and their revenues in the quarter:

The year-on-year revenue growth rates were:

  • Nutanix ... 49.8 per cent
  • Dell ... -6.9 per cent
  • EMC ... 105.3 per cent
  • VMware ... 116.2 per cent
  • SimpliVity ... -36.2 per cent
  • HPE ... 90.8 per cent

If these growth rates continue then Dell EMC will draw ahead of Nutanix by some margin.

Rakers pointed out that this the first quarter, total hyperconverged revenue did not grow on a sequential basis; revenue declined 5 per cent sequentially – a probable seasonal effect. ®

