Catch up with fast-moving automotive developments at FISITA PLUS

Promo Are you a senior technologist, engineer, communicator, strategist or academic interested in the automotive industry? An all-day conference staged by FISITA, the international membership organisation for the automotive mobility engineering profession, will provide the answers you seek.

The automotive industry is experiencing huge changes and disruption as traditional theories of mechanical and electrical engineering are augmented by IT, systems controls, robotics and artificial intelligence, bringing with them a wealth of challenges and opportunities.

Established in 1948, FISITA is an exclusive international network representing more than 210,000 automotive and mobility systems engineers in 37 countries. A stellar line-up of nine speakers at the conference includes:

Andy Palmer, Vehicle Line Director at McLaren Automotive (and a keen classic car collector)

Jon Lauckner, Chief Technology Officer and Vice-President of R&D at General Motors

Michael Hurwitz, Director of Transport Innovation at Transport for London

Dr Venkatesh Prasad, Global Innovation Implementation Leader Vehicle Components & Systems Engineering at Ford Motor Company

Dr Wolfgang Warnecke, Chief Scientist for Mobility at Shell

Rémi Bastien, Vice-President for Automotive Prospective at Renault Groupe

They will offer invaluable insights into rapidly evolving market trends such as shared vehicles, electric cars, driverless cars, mobility providers like Uber, safety, connectivity and infotainment.

The conference takes place on 13 July at County Hall, former home of the London County Council. Only 200 tickets are available, so make sure of reserving your place.