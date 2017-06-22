Researcher calls the fuzz on OpenVPN, turns up new vulns

OpenVPN has patched another round of security vulnerabilities, turned up by a researcher independently of the organisation's 2016/17 code audit.

Guido Vranken took to the software with a fuzzer, and has reported four vulns to the organisation for fixing.

First in the list is CVE-2017-7521, a slew of bugs in the extract_x509_extension() function which is part of how OpenVPN servers handle SSL verification.

Vranken writes that the X509 extension can be attacked in a variety of ways. An attacker can trigger a server crash because of how it handles user names, and there are also free memory errors.

To exploit this, an attacker authenticates and then sends crafted data to crash the server to get remote code execution access.

The second, CVE-2017-7520, relates to how OpenVPN behaves when it's used to connect to a Windows NTLM version 2 proxy. The memcpy function can be crashed, and the buf2 memory array has a memory leak.

Vranken notes that the memory array includes a cleartext copy of a user's password.

He also turned up two remote server crash (CVE-2017-7508 and CVE-2017-7522), and a couple of other bugs that don't constitute vulnerabilities.

Vranken's post includes a useful discussion of how he got around architectural features of OpenVPN that get in the way – for example, “OpenVPN executes external programs like ipconfig and route to modify the system’s networking state. This is not acceptable within a fuzzing environment.”