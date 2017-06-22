Hybrid storage newbie: It's storage Jim, but not as you know it

Reduxio, the startup that stories data in unique indexed, tagged and timestamped chunks, has introduced v3.0 software with unified primary and secondary storage.

It has built-in replication for disaster recovery, copy data management, restores data with near-zero Recovery Point and Recovery Time Objectives (RPO/RTO) and enables data migration across systems.

The company says v.03 represents a move toward a highly available, self-healing and self-recovering storage system. How so?

We wrote about Reduxio in November last year, and described its architecture of having s single storage pool across flash and disk with the data chunks uniquely tagged and timestamped, and indexed in a separate metadata store providing access to the chunks.

It places data on flash or disk according to the data's value, its need for fast access or other defined criteria.

Such a system is inherently deduplicated and the v3.0 software adds features to the TimeOS operating system which enable it to instantly recover data from any second in time, by unifying previously separate capabilities with built-in disaster recovery and copy data management.

Data protection is, Reduxio says, built directly into the storage. There is no need for a separate purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA.)

Overall, new and existing Reduxio V3 features and capabilities include:

New in Reduxio V3;

NoRestore provides near-zero RPO /RTO data protection with instant restore ability for systems with >100 TB, NoMigrate delivers instant data migration and data mobility technology built directly into TimeOS.

Updated in Reduxio V3;

Backdating makes snapshots obsolete with 1sec recovery intervals consistent across all hosts and volumes, NoDup stores up to 7X more data with in-line, in-memory, global deduplication and compression, Tier-X offers continuous autonomous multi-level tiering with flash and disk in one storage pool, StorSense software-as-a-service (SaaS) support infrastructure for collecting and processing data reported from Reduxio systems.



The Reduxio V3 user interface uses HTML5 and enables drag-and-drop widgets to create a customised dashboard.

Users can utilise a global search feature, point-in-time restore, and set policies from the dashboard. The interface provides instant restore of virtual machine images, making it well suited to VDI implementations.

Michael Johnson, ‎director of global infrastructure and desktop support at Reduxio customer CPP, delivered a canned quote: "CPP has an increased need for Copy Data Management capabilities to drive our company’s analytics and business intelligence. However, these capabilities are traditionally separate from primary storage which could have forced us to purchase additional components and add more complexity to our infrastructure.”

Reduxio V3 "has solved this problem, and will become our de facto storage platform, integrating previously separate capabilities and making our data available instantly in different systems across our various global locations in the US and the UK.”

+Comment

Where companies like Cohesity converge (it would say hyper-converge) secondary storage applications and companies like Primary Data provide a metadata engine to manage and access both primary and secondary storage, Reduxio has a technology moving towards doing both, and promising to simplify on-premises data centre storage infrastructure.

Think Storage Trek like Star Trek: yes, Reduxio has an external block access storage array, but not as you know it Jim. Old technologies cling on, but they will be defeated.

V3.0 Reduxio is available now. Find out more on the Reduxio website. ®