TalkTalk customers complain of being unable to load Amazon website

Certain TalkTalk customers have been unable to load Amazon's website since last week.

The issue emerged on TalkTalk's community page on Monday. The original poster wrote: "Hi for two days now i have had an issue with amazon not loading on three browsers IE, Chrome and Edge."

Other users commented to say they have experienced the same problem reaching the website of the massive online retailer.

Another said: "Sigh, probably yet another issue with their DNS blocking filters, anyhow for now switching to Google DNS fixes the issue. What a cowboy outfit TalkTalk are when they can't sort out access to probably the most used website in the UK. Pull your damn fingers out and fix it."

One customer contacted The Register to report that the issue was still affecting him today. "It's been unreachable now since last Friday."

Customers in North Yorkshire experienced a total loss of service yesterday, but TalkTalk said that issue has now been resolved.

In March, TalkTalk blocked remote desktop management tool TeamViewer from its network following a spate of scammers using the software to defraud customers, only to then unblock it.

A TalkTalk spokesman said: "We can confirm this issue has now been resolved. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers." ®