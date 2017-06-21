Speaking in Tech: IT's a GaaS with Trump at top

Podcast

This week Amy and Melissa are joined by special guest Sarah Vela (@orchid8), senior digital communications manager at Forcepoint (@forcepointsec). They discuss new jobs, Trumping government in the cloud, buying Whole Foods with Alexa, pizza on Mars, AirBnB's shifting business model, and how to use LinkedIn.

The details...

(0:00) We're all marketers now

(5:29) How to make friends at your new company

(8:56) IT's a GaaS!

(16:41) Whole infrastructure at Amazon

(27:05) Elon Musk's ultimate FU

(33:04) Uber blame game

(39:32) AirHotelnB's kick in the grass

(46:49) Normal?

(50:18) Stalking Sarah

(52:47) Words of wisdom make a comeback

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes

Subscribe through Google

Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools – Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss