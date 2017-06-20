Reg comments30

Tesco Online IT meltdown: Fails to deliver THOUSANDS of grocery orders

Shoppers across UK forced to leave the house

20 Jun 2017 at 14:44, Paul Kunert

An unspecified UK-wide technical glitch related to the food picking and packaging process left thousands of Tesco online grocery punters without their deliveries today, the retailer has told us.

“We’re currently experiencing an IT issue which is affecting some Grocery Home Shopping orders,” a spokesman at the UK’s largest supermarket chain told The Reg.

“We’re working hard to fix this problem and apologise to customers for any inconvenience this may cause,” he added.

One in ten orders went awry, the UK’s largest supermarket chain confirmed to us, with “thousands” of households forced to head to physical stores - perish the thought - or place a fresh order.

Around 500,000 shoppers are thought to use the service every week.

Customers only found out about the troubles after their order didn’t turn up this morning, with some complaining they only heard from the retailer hours after the scheduled time, apologising for the cancellation.

Panic spread among some that were awaiting shipment of booze and fried snacks before they headed off for Glasto.

Tesco told us that customers who placed orders today were unaffected and that only those who ordered today should expect deliveries “tomorrow and beyond”.

The spokesman said he didn’t know the exact technical details of what went wrong but said the “IT issue affected” the supply chain that involves staff picking food in-store and processing the orders. ®

