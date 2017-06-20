Juniper puts an Enforcer on the door and adds Cisco to the guest list

Juniper Networks has announced an upgrade to its Software Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform, and among other things it's added cross-platform capabilities.

The Gin-fuelled networking company has decided that its sworn enemy and nemesis, Cisco Systems, might conceivably have kit in its customers' sites, so its policy enforcement now recognises Switchzilla products.

The SDSN's Policy Enforcer is designed to quarantine endpoints identified as compromised or infected, and that now means turning off Cisco ports if that's how they connect.

The SDSN is a combination of several Juniper products. As well as the Policy Enforcer, the roll-up includes the company's Sky ATP (advanced threat protection), a cloud-based malware detection/analysis service; and its Security Director configuration and management software.

In practice, Sky ATP is responsible for identifying compromised endpoints on the enterprise network; it communicates with the Security Director, which decides how to stop the endpoint spreading the infection, and Policy Enforcer lowers the boom.

SDSN is also integrated with ForeScout's CounterACT, and VMWare's NSX and Microsoft's Azure integrate via Juniper's vSRX virtual firewall.

As PacketPushers' Drew Conroy-Murray notes, so much automation could prove challenging for network admins , since if the machine that gets blocked happens to be an executive during a Webex conference, “the call is not going to be very polite”. ®