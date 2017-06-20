And now for a little context: Let's talk hyperconverged systems

Broadcast Massively scalable server, storage and cloud orchestration architectures can provide an organisation with a plethora of options when it comes to building new IT systems and services. But they can also add to the age old headache as IT and business decision-makers look to deliver on their business goals.

On July 12 at 11am BST, we'll be broadcasting live with a 1-hour exploration exploration of how hyperconverged systems can help a business. We'll also be asking what problems it solves from the point of view of business and IT service delivery. When and why should you choose it, and indeed, when shouldn’t you choose it?

We'll also consider questions including "where should your organisation start to architect the scalable platforms it needs" and "how can you ensure you remain in control of delivering on your business needs?".

To answer these questions - and any that you bring along - join our stalwart host Jon Collins, Iain Burns from HPE and Tony Lock from Freeform Dynamics as we navigate a path of clarity through the muddied waters of massively scalable hybrid IT.

