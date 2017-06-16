Yeah, if you could just stop writing those Y2K compliance reports, that would be great

The US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has announced rule changes that – among other things – will finally end the requirement that agency IT departments report their Y2K compliance, only almost two decades after the event.

A memo [PDF] published by the White House lays out a set of rollbacks to the reporting requirements for government IT staff.

"The OMB is taking action to identify low-value, duplicative, and obsolete activities that can be ended," the memo reads.

"Through this memorandum, OMB begins providing relief to agencies by rolling back these requirements and allowing those who know their agencies best – agency managers – to manage operations, adopt best practices, and find the best way possible to reduce costs and minimize staff hours responding to duplicative and burdensome reporting requirements."

On the list of cuts is a set of seven memos for agencies on reporting their readiness for compliance with the Year 2000 turnover. One such memo can be viewed here.

With the very simple reasoning that the Y2K turnover was nearly two decades ago, the OMB has decided to retire those requirements.

"All seven of these policies set out requirements and implementation guidance for agencies on planning for potential IT disruption related to the Year 2000," the memo reads.

"These policies are now obsolete and outdated, as the federal government was successfully unaffected by any service interruptions."

Other reporting requirements set to be lifted include IT security requirements that were replaced in the 2014 Federal Information Security Management Act; asset management requirements that are covered by other requirements (such as quarterly data collection reports); and IT management and planning requirements that have since been replaced by the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act.

The memo also outlines a set of changes or pauses on requirements for reporting things like IT procurement, system performance, and customer service management. ®