DDN burst buffer to bimble along more briskly after boost

HPC storage system supplier DDN has enhanced the performance and protection on four of its products – storage array software SFAOS, flash cache burst buffer IME, EXAScaler Lustre and the WOS object storage system.

The IME, using NVMe technology, now burst buffers faster and better with:

Protection against compute node failure

Ethernet added to existing InfiniBand and Omni-Path support

Improved metadata performance

Support for the new processor technologies (Intel Xeon Phi, ARM, and IBM Power)

Flash optimisations for full utilisation of the latest media designs

There are data protection additions across the product board as well:

All DDN product lines have erasure coding or de-clustered RAID options

Sequential read and write performance enhancements for block-level de-cluster RAID

IME erasure coding eliminates read-modified-writes

Reduced rebuild rates of up to four minutes per TB for scale-out SSD storage (IME erasure coding)

Claimed industry's widest selection of erasure coding options for object storage with Extended Object Assure (XOA) in WOS

In general there is also lower random IO latency.

The EXAScaler Enterprise Lustre distribution gets support for Lustre on ZFS, and software-only EXAScaler installations.

DDN says it is "working with the Lustre community on significant, near-term features for performance, availability and management in its next release".

The new IME features will be available in the third quarter of this year. A new SFAOS version will be available early in the fourth quarter. The latest EXAScaler Enterprise Lustre Distribution and WOS XOA are available immediately. If you're attending ISC in Frankfurt, June 18-22, you can see these products in action. ®