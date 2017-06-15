Researcher says fixes to Windows Defender's engine incomplete

In spite of a flurry of patches designed to fix Windows Defender, at least one security researcher reckons there's still work to be done.

James Lee, who has presented at conferences like Zer0con, has contacted The Register to say the key vulnerable component, MsMpEng , is still subject to remote code execution.

As with the bugs disclosed by Tavis Ormandy and fellow Project Zero researcher Mateusz Jurczyk, the bugs Lee's outlined to us arise because of insufficient sandboxing.

While he hasn't provided full details to us, he's posted two remote code execution proof-of-concept videos at YouTube:

In spite of the system being fully patched (as shown in the first video), Lee's work shows Windows Defender crashing and unable to restart.

Lee told The Register his discoveries aren't related to what Microsoft's fixed in response to Project Zero's recent disclosures. Those, he wrote in an e-mail, covered “multiple denial-of-service, integer overflow, and use-after-free bugs”, while his work has drilled into type confusions and logical bugs.

Lee's demonstration that MsMpEng needs to be sandboxed is in line with yet another Tweet from Ormandy (the world is waiting for what follows):

Sigh, more critical remote mpengine vulns. Found on Linux then reproduced on Windows, full report on the way. This needs to be sandboxed. pic.twitter.com/OzarAmOyH1 — Tavis Ormandy (@taviso) June 7, 2017