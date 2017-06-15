Reg comments1

Blade Runner time: Retail replicant buys into WANdisco’s Fusion product

Firm starting to win big orders to its replication to the cloud product

Replication is becoming all the rage
15 Jun 2017 at 16:42, Chris Mellor

Data replicator WANdisco has won a US$2mn contract with a "major American multinational retail corporation," claimed to be "one of the world’s largest retailers".

That sounds like a Walmart/TJX Cos-class organisation. It’s unlikely to be Amazon.

This customer will deploy WANdisco’s "big data" and cloud service, WANdisco Fusion, on a three-and-a-half year subscription licence agreement, with WANdisco getting all the money by April 30.

We're told Fusion will be used to move active, critical data seamlessly between primary and disaster recovery sites and the cloud.

Retail is a new vertical market for WANdisco, which counts IBM as a reseller and won a $1.5m order for Fusion from a US bank in association with Oracle in March.

WANdisco CEO Dave Richards could say, well... the replicants are on the march. ®

